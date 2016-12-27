Goa-Mumbai Jet Airways Flight Skids Off Runway, At least 10 Injured

Goa: A Jet Airways 9W 2374 aircraft from Goa-Mumbai with 161 passengers including seven crew members onboard skidded off the runway while aligning to takeoff from Dabolim Airport on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at around 4.45 AM. Flight 9W 2374 which had arrived from Dubai and was bound for Mumbai, was about to take off when it skidded off the runway.

When the evacuation was on, the aircraft tilted forward, an eyewitness said, triggering panic among passengers.

Navy sources said 15 people suffered "minor injuries and fractures" in the process.

JET AIRWAYS flt whilst take off fm Goa Naval Air Station aborts t/o. 154 pax evacuated safely. Runway 2be usable by 0900h @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/t8v2tOgtyJ — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 27, 2016

"Few guests have sustained minor injuries during the evacuation process and medical assistance is being coordinated by the Jet Airways team and the airport authorities," the airlines said in a statement.

Besides 154 passengers, there were 7 crew members on board.

The airport services which was closed is now operational for all flight operations, Navy sources said.

"When people were getting down the plane, it suddenly tilted forward triggering panic and chaos," a passenger told reporters at Chicalim cottage hospital in Vasco.

Jet Airways Statement with regard to flight 9W 2374 from Goa – Mumbai: pic.twitter.com/Vhb7atP8Z6 — Jet Airways (@jetairways) December 27, 2016

“Medical assistance is being coordinated by the Jet Airways team and the airport authorities,” it further reads.

Visuals of passengers,who sustained minor injuries,being taken fr treatment aftr Jet Airways flight 9W2374 skidded off runway at Goa airport pic.twitter.com/bMHZbhPL5M — ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016

The remaining passengers and crew members have deplaned safely.

(With PTI inputs)