»
1-min read

Goa-Mumbai Jet Airways Flight Skids Off Runway, At least 10 Injured

Aritra Hazra | News18.com

First published: December 27, 2016, 8:03 AM IST | Updated: Yesterday
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Goa-Mumbai Jet Airways Flight Skids Off Runway, At least 10 Injured
A Jet Airways flight with 161 people on board veered off the runway at Dabolim airport in Goa with 15 passengers suffered injuries during evacuation.

Goa: A Jet Airways 9W 2374 aircraft from Goa-Mumbai with 161 passengers including seven crew members onboard skidded off the runway while aligning to takeoff from Dabolim Airport on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at around 4.45 AM. Flight 9W 2374 which had arrived from Dubai and was bound for Mumbai, was about to take off when it skidded off the runway.

When the evacuation was on, the aircraft tilted forward, an eyewitness said, triggering panic among passengers.

Navy sources said 15 people suffered "minor injuries and fractures" in the process.

"Few guests have sustained minor injuries during the evacuation process and medical assistance is being coordinated by the Jet Airways team and the airport authorities," the airlines said in a statement.

Besides 154 passengers, there were 7 crew members on board.

The airport services which was closed is now operational for all flight operations, Navy sources said.

"When people were getting down the plane, it suddenly tilted forward triggering panic and chaos," a passenger told reporters at Chicalim cottage hospital in Vasco.

“Medical assistance is being coordinated by the Jet Airways team and the airport authorities,” it further reads.

The remaining passengers and crew members have deplaned safely.

(With PTI inputs)

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.