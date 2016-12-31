Goa on Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba Radar: Intelligence Inputs

Panaji: Goa Police on Saturday deployed its anti-terrorism squad and reserve police units in the wake of a specific terror threat input about a possible strike by terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad or Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The terrorists might strike along the North Goa beach belt, a popular beach party destination, especially on New Year's Eve, according to intelligence sources.

Speaking to reporters, Director General of Police Muktesh Chander confirmed the threat.

"Yes, we have received this specific intelligence input," Chander said.

Police sources said that the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and reserve police units have been deployed along the North Goa beach belt, especially in Anjuna, Calangute and Baga beach villages, which host a majority of the New Year's Eve parties which are patronised by thousands of tourists, including foreigners.

"Special security arrangements have also been made to secure areas which see a high density of tourists on New Year's Eve," police sources said.

All police stations have also been directed to stay alert and deploy additional personnel on security duty.

The coastal state attracts more than four million tourists every year, with half a million tourists being foreign nationals, most of them from Russia and Britain.

Earlier on Saturday, Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said there was no specific terror alert for Goa area.

Police sources, however, said, the new specific terror alert issued by central intelligence agencies, was received by Goa police around noon on Saturday.

"The Chief Minister has been briefed again about the new input subsequently," informed sources said on condition of anonymity.

Late on Friday, Israel had issued a travel advisory for its citizens asking them to be cautious while travelling in South Western India.