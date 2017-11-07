GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

GoAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Kolkata After Bomb Threat

Official sources said flight G8-127 landed at the Kolkata airport around 9:30 pm after the pilot informed the ground authorities about a bomb threat.

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2017, 11:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GoAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Kolkata After Bomb Threat
Representative photo (File Photo/Reuters)
GoAir flight G8 127 had to make an emergency landing at the Kolkata Airport after a "bomb threat letter" was received.

Later, it emerged that threat was a hoax, PTI reported.

Official sources said flight G8-127 landed at the Kolkata airport around 9:30 pm after the pilot informed the ground authorities about a bomb threat.

The plane was taken to an isolated bay at the airport after which regular security procedures were followed, they said.

A bomb threat assessment committee later declared the threat as hoax, officials said. More details are awaited, they said.

(With PTI inputs)
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES