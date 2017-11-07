GoAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Kolkata After Bomb Threat
Representative photo (File Photo/Reuters)
GoAir flight G8 127 had to make an emergency landing at the Kolkata Airport after a "bomb threat letter" was received.
Later, it emerged that threat was a hoax, PTI reported.
Official sources said flight G8-127 landed at the Kolkata airport around 9:30 pm after the pilot informed the ground authorities about a bomb threat.
The plane was taken to an isolated bay at the airport after which regular security procedures were followed, they said.
A bomb threat assessment committee later declared the threat as hoax, officials said. More details are awaited, they said.
(With PTI inputs)
