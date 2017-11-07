GoAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Kolkata After Bomb Threat

GoAir flight G8 127 had to make an emergency landing at the Kolkata Airport after a "bomb threat letter" was received.Later, it emerged that threat was a hoax, PTI reported.Official sources said flight G8-127 landed at the Kolkata airport around 9:30 pm after the pilot informed the ground authorities about a bomb threat.The plane was taken to an isolated bay at the airport after which regular security procedures were followed, they said.A bomb threat assessment committee later declared the threat as hoax, officials said. More details are awaited, they said.(With PTI inputs)