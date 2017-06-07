Goat Chews Rs 66000 Cash From Owner's Pocket

Lucknow: In a bizarre incident, a goat chewed currency notes worth Rs 66000 from his owner’s pocket. The incident was reported from Siluapur in Kannauj district. People from other villages are now thronging the village to see the goat that chewed cash.

A farmer from Siluapur village, Sarvesh Kumar Pal, was getting his house constructed and he had put 32 notes of Rs 2000 in his pocket to buy bricks for the construction. As Sarvesh went to take a bath, the hungry goat first sniffed the pocket of Sarvesh’s trouser and then started eating the notes. “By the time I could spot the goat eating notes from my trouser pocket, it was too late. Almost all the notes were chewed by the goat. Only one Rs 2000 note was left and that too was half chewed,” said Sarvesh.

According to Sarvesh, the goat has a habit of chewing paper. While some of the neighbors are advising Sarvesh to take the goat to the vet in order to get the goat to vomit the paper, there are people who are also suggesting to turn the goat over to the police since destruction of legal tender is a criminal offence.

“I love my goat very much. No matter what people tell me, I won’t hand him over to anyone,” said Sarvesh.