Godman Chandraswami, ‘Guru’ of PV Narsimha Rao, Passes Away

New Delhi: Spiritual leader Chandraswami passed away here on Tuesday. He was 66.

According to reports, Chandraswami was on dialysis and died of renal failure.

Chandraswami was born as Nemi Chand in 1948 to a money lender from Behror in Rajasthan.

The self-styled godman and tantrik was known for controversies. In October 2014, police registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of conduct on the complaint of Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal, a Vishakhapatnam-based businessman, who claimed that the Chandraswami’s aides defrauded him and disappeared with gemstones.

He was also known for his proximity with former prime minister PV Narsimha Rao. Sources say he advised Rao on all matters, from spiritual to political.

Chandraswami allegedly held a yagna on the behest of Rao in Ayodhya in 1993 following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in an attempt to counter the growing surge of saffron nationalism, only to cancel it midway.