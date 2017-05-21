Going to ICJ Over Kulbhushan Jadhav Was 'Serious Mistake', Says Katju

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju has said that India may have opened “Pandora’s box” by going to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the death penalty handed to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan’s military.

In a Facebook post, Katju said the “serious mistake” by India makes it “certain” that Pakistan will now approach the world court over the Kashmir issue.

“People are gloating over India's victory before the International Court of Justice regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav. My own opinion is that it was a serious mistake for India to go to the ICJ on this issue, as we have played into Pakistan's hands, and given it a handle to open up many other issues,” Katju, the former chairman of the Press Council of India, said.

“Pakistan must be very happy that we went to the ICJ over a single individual's fate, as now they can raise all kinds of issues, particularly Kashmir, in international fora, to which we had always objected till now. By going to the ICJ we may have opened up a Pandora's box,” the Facebook post said.

Pakistan, which announced the sentence on Jadhav on April 10, claims its security forces arrested him from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

India had approached the ICJ on May 8 and earlier this week, the Hague-based court, the UN’s highest judicial body, stayed Jadhav’s execution till proceedings were pending.