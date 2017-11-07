Golmaal Again: Rohit Shetty Overjoyed at Continuous Love Shown by Fans

: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says the numbers generated at the box office for Golmaal Again are symbolic of the love people have for the franchise."I am overjoyed by the continuous love shown by the fans of Golmaal and this is evident by the sheer numbers at the box office," Shetty said.The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Manglmurti films and Rohit Shetty Picturez.Golmaal Again, which released on October 20, is among Bollywood's top 10 domestic box office blockbuster hits ever, read a statement issued on behalf of Reliance Entertainment.It had minted Rs 203 crore in its first week of release.The other films in the club of top 10 domestic hits of all time are Baahubali 2, Dangal, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Dhoom 3, Kick, Chennai Express and 3 idiots.With that, Golmaal Again also makes Shetty the only director along with Rajkumar Hirani to have two films in the top 10 all-time domestic hits, the statement read further.Shibasish Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Entertainment, said: "'Golmaal Again' entered the top 10 films ranking after surpassing the previous Diwali blockbuster 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. We are extremely happy with the acclaim that 'Golmaal Again' has received not only in India but worldwide."The comedy entertainer stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu.