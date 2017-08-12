गोरखपुर मे आक्सीजन की कमी से बच्चों की दर्दनाक मौत , सरकार ज़िम्मेदार।कठोर कार्यवाही हो, 20-20 लाख का मुआवज़ा दे सरकार । — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 11, 2017

U.P CM visited the hospital only on 9th Aug & Oxygen supply allegedly stopped on 11th.Does it not show negligence of CM Adityanath himself? pic.twitter.com/Qp2P06p4WF — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 11, 2017

More than 30 children have reportedly died in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur over the last 48 hours allegedly due to shortage of oxygen supply.Maximum deaths have been reported from the Neonatal and Encephalitis wards of BRD Hospital College.Gorakhpur is the parliamentary constituency of state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.As per the preliminary information, liquid oxygen supply was stopped by the supplier as the payment of around Rs 67 lakh was due.Soon after the deaths were reported in the media, the principal of BRD Medical College, Rajeev Mishra, left Gorakhpur for Delhi. As per the reports, Mishra knew about the shortage of oxygen supply for some time, but he did not pay any heed towards clearing the dues.However, Gorakhpur administration said the death were due to illness, not lack of oxygen supply.District Magistrate, Rajeev Rautela, told News18, “Thirty children have lost lives due to encephalitis in the last 48 hours at BRD hospital. Yes, the supply of liquid oxygen was disrupted yesterday due to pending payment. I have requested suppliers not to disrupt the supply.”A statement by authorities concerned said that the district administration was present at the hospital and monitoring the situation.Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has demanded a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for each death to the next of kin. Also, he demanded strict action against the people responsible for the tragic incident.UP Congress Chief Raj Babbar blamed the state government for the deaths and demanded the immediate resignation of health minister."CM was in Gorakhpur two days back and this is what happened today. If he had taken any action over the laxity nobody would have lost his or her life. I demand immediate resignation of Health Minister on moral grounds, also at least Rs 20 lakh compensation must be given to the families of the people who have died," he said.Sources told News18 the contract for BRD Hospital’s oxygen supply was with Modi Chemicals of Gorakhpur till March 2017, post which it was given to an Allahabad-based firm without any specific reasons. Sources also claim it was given to the firm without any proper contract or tender.A total of 60 people have been reported to have died in the hospital in the last five days.