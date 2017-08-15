GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gorakhpur Tragedy: Entire Nation With Affected Families, Says PM Modi

Delivering the Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Narendra Modi said, "Many parts of the country faced natural calamities in the recent past. Children died at a hospital, the entire nation is with them."

Updated:August 15, 2017, 9:03 AM IST
PM Modi expresses grief over the raging flood in Gujarat and Assam, and condoles the deaths of children in Gorakhpur.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech condoled the death of nearly 70 children at the Gorakhpur Hospital saying the entire nation stood with the affected families.

Delivering his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said, "Many parts of the country faced natural calamities in the recent past. Children died at a hospital, the entire nation is with them."




Nearly 70 children have died at the state-run BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur in the past few days many of them allegedly due to shortage of oxygen. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has refused that claim.

The prime minister said sympathies of the 125 crore countrymen were with the affected families and that the government would extend all possible help to them.

"I assure the people that with all sensitivity in mind, the government will ensure the well-being and safety of people and will leave no stone unturned to help them," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

