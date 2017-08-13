GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy Live: Yogi, Nadda Inspect BRD Medical College

News18.com | August 13, 2017, 1:05 PM IST
Event Highlights

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Health Minister JP Nadda are at the BRD hospital in Gorakhpur where at least 33 children have died in 72 hours due to alleged disruption of liquid oxygen supply.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Aug 13, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)
Aug 13, 2017 1:04 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the media in a short while from now in Gorakhpur. Adityanath who came to his Lok Sabha constituency to visit Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital where 60 infants had died due to lack of oxygen supply

Aug 13, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)
Aug 13, 2017 12:49 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaches the BRD Medical College on Sunday.(K. Bimbadhar/Network18)

Aug 13, 2017 12:48 pm (IST)

"60 young children have died...It's the most tragic incident I have ever seen in my life...I can imagine the pain of the parents...An autopsy is necessary to know the exact reason behind the death," says former chief minister of Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit

Aug 13, 2017 12:38 pm (IST)

Click to read | Dueling With Death, This Doctor Emptied His Own Pocket to Keep Kids Breathing

Paediatrician Dr Kafeel Ahmad, who is also the department head, couldn't stop his tears as more than 60 children stopped breathing right in front of his eyes.

Aug 13, 2017 12:35 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das Medical College where 60 infants had lost their lives. Yogi Adityanath is accompanied by Union Minister JP Nadda. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the media after his visit to the hospital.

Aug 13, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

The Gorakhpur District Magistrate has submitted a report on the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy to the government. The contents of the report were not immediately known.

Aug 13, 2017 11:08 am (IST)

UPDATE | Ahead of CM Yogi Adityanath’s visit, oxygen supply to the Gorakhpur hospital has been restored completely

Aug 13, 2017 10:04 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Did 30 Kids Die at Gorakhpur Hospital Because Oxygen Bills Not Paid on Time?

The local administration in Gorakhpur, the Lok Sabha constituency of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has admitted that oxygen supply was disrupted, but denied that it led to the deaths.

Aug 13, 2017 10:03 am (IST)

The company which used to supply liquid oxygen to the hospital has said it had asked authorities to pay up pending bills for months on end, and on August 1 even sent a letter, threatening to cut off supply if dues were not cleared. Pushpa Sales said the hospital paid up Rs 20.84 lakh out of the Rs 67-lakh bill soon after the children’s deaths were reported.

Aug 13, 2017 10:02 am (IST)

Speaking to News18.com over phone, Deepankar Sharma of Pushpa Sales has questioned how BRD hospital managed to arrange for funds after facing criticism and an investigation into the children’s deaths. “We were unnecessarily harassed by (Principal) Rajeev Mishra for our payment. But after the tragic news, we were paid Rs 20.84 lakh in the evening, and have been assured of a payment of Rs 30 lakh today (Saturday). Now, if the hospital had no funds for months, how did they make a payment of Rs 20 lakh suddenly?” 

Aug 13, 2017 9:50 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | No Death 'Due to Shortage of Oxygen' in Gorakhpur, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said his government has sought a detailed report on the incident in Gorakhpur, his home constituency, and a probe into the role of the oxygen supplier has been launched.

Aug 13, 2017 9:46 am (IST)

"It is a very emotional matter for me as I have been raising the issue of encephalitis since long," he said in a hurriedly-called press conference on Saturday. The government will take action on the report of the magisterial inquiry which will be received soon, Adityanath said, promising that no one will be allowed to go scot free and stern action will be taken against those responsible.

Aug 13, 2017 9:45 am (IST)

Yogi Adityanath had visited Gorakhpur, his Lok Sabha constituency, on August 9 as well, but his government said the principal and doctors of the Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital did not raise the issue of shortage of oxygen cylinders.

Aug 13, 2017 9:35 am (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Health Minister JP Nadda are scheduled to visit Gorakhpur today where at least 33 children have died due to alleged disruption of liquid oxygen supply. The UP government has denied that the deaths were caused by lack of oxygen, but ordered suspended the principal of the state-run medical college and ordered an investigation.

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.