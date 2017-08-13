Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy Live: Yogi, Nadda Inspect BRD Medical College

Event Highlights
CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Health Minister JP Nadda reached BRD Hospital in #Gorakhpur pic.twitter.com/W9XT28GAOl— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2017
What will you investigate? You already gave verdict that the deaths were not due to lack of oxygen: Raj Babbar, Congress on UP CM #Gorakhpur pic.twitter.com/VJxKmb7zGw— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2017
Click to read | Dueling With Death, This Doctor Emptied His Own Pocket to Keep Kids Breathing
Paediatrician Dr Kafeel Ahmad, who is also the department head, couldn't stop his tears as more than 60 children stopped breathing right in front of his eyes.
CLICK TO READ | Did 30 Kids Die at Gorakhpur Hospital Because Oxygen Bills Not Paid on Time?
The local administration in Gorakhpur, the Lok Sabha constituency of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has admitted that oxygen supply was disrupted, but denied that it led to the deaths.
The company which used to supply liquid oxygen to the hospital has said it had asked authorities to pay up pending bills for months on end, and on August 1 even sent a letter, threatening to cut off supply if dues were not cleared. Pushpa Sales said the hospital paid up Rs 20.84 lakh out of the Rs 67-lakh bill soon after the children’s deaths were reported.
Speaking to News18.com over phone, Deepankar Sharma of Pushpa Sales has questioned how BRD hospital managed to arrange for funds after facing criticism and an investigation into the children’s deaths. “We were unnecessarily harassed by (Principal) Rajeev Mishra for our payment. But after the tragic news, we were paid Rs 20.84 lakh in the evening, and have been assured of a payment of Rs 30 lakh today (Saturday). Now, if the hospital had no funds for months, how did they make a payment of Rs 20 lakh suddenly?”
CLICK TO READ | No Death 'Due to Shortage of Oxygen' in Gorakhpur, Says CM Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath said his government has sought a detailed report on the incident in Gorakhpur, his home constituency, and a probe into the role of the oxygen supplier has been launched.
"It is a very emotional matter for me as I have been raising the issue of encephalitis since long," he said in a hurriedly-called press conference on Saturday. The government will take action on the report of the magisterial inquiry which will be received soon, Adityanath said, promising that no one will be allowed to go scot free and stern action will be taken against those responsible.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Health Minister JP Nadda are scheduled to visit Gorakhpur today where at least 33 children have died due to alleged disruption of liquid oxygen supply. The UP government has denied that the deaths were caused by lack of oxygen, but ordered suspended the principal of the state-run medical college and ordered an investigation.
