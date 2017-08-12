GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy Live: Yogi Orders Probe Against Oxygen Supplier

News18.com | August 12, 2017, 8:38 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday evening broke his silence over the death of at least 33 children due to the lack of oxygen at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur. He expressed condolences for the families of kids who lost their lives. "We will be getting a detailed report on the deaths. All the deaths were not related to the shortage of oxygen supply," the Chief Minister said.

While 30 deaths were reported on Friday, three more were reported on Saturday. The tragedy has also set off a war of words between the BJP and the Congress.

Aug 12, 2017 8:38 pm (IST)

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday said 30 children died in a Gorakhpur hospital because oxygen supply was cut off over non-payment of dues.

He demanded stringent action against those responsible for the tragedy in Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital,

where 30 children are believed to have died in 48 hours. "The deaths which took place in a Gorakhpur hospital were very saddening. The person, who switched off the oxygen supply on the pretext of non-payment of dues, was responsible for the incident," the MP from Unnao told reporters.

Aug 12, 2017 8:24 pm (IST)


UP Minister Siddarth Nath Singh, who is part of the same press conference, once again reiterated that none of the deaths had occurred due to the lack of oxygen and he had a proof of that. The minister added that not all patients were from Gorakhpur and several from Nepal and Bihar also come to the city for treatment.   

Aug 12, 2017 8:18 pm (IST)

Yogi Adityanath said that his government was looking into the role of gas supplier, and a probe had been launched. "People responsible for this will be dealt with strictly," he said. 

Aug 12, 2017 8:11 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday evening broke his silence over the death of at least 33 children due to the lack of oxygen at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur. He expressed condolences for the families of kids who lost their lives. "We will be getting a detailed report on the deaths. All the deaths were not related to the shortage of oxygen supply," the Chief Minister said. 

Aug 12, 2017 6:48 pm (IST)

CNN-News18 spoke to a couple which lost their kid this afternoon. However, according to the father of the kid, the family was not permitted to leave immediately because Uttar Pradesh health minister Siddartha Nath Singh was to visit the hospital and hold a press conference. 

"When the kid trembled again, I asked the doctor if he was fine. The doctor first said that the kid was suffering from Pneumonia and admitted him," the father said. 

When asked if the hospital really had a problem on the nights of August 10 and 11 when the maximum number of deaths occurred, the father responded in affirmation. "Yes, there was a shortage of oxygen and people were in distress," he said adding that his kid died because of the negligence of the doctors at the BRD hospital. 

Aug 12, 2017 6:21 pm (IST)

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi said the Congress stands with the families who have lost their near and dear ones in the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy.

Aug 12, 2017 6:21 pm (IST)

BSP supremo Maywati alleged that welfare of the people was of no importance "to the governments of the BJP". "Issues like tiranga (tricolour), vande mataram, madarsa, anti-romeo squads -- which divert the attention of the people -- are of more importance to them." 
 
Mayawati added that as the incident took place at a time when the chief minister was on a visit to Gorakhpur and “taking time off his political activities and puja-paath, was doing government work", it raised "a hundred questions on the capacity and working of the BJP government".

A six-member SP team, led by Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary, has been asked to submit its report to the party chief by August 13 and a three-member BSP team, led by its state unit chief Ram Achal Rajbhar, has been asked to rush to Gorakhpur.

Aug 12, 2017 6:12 pm (IST)
Opposition Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident. Both the opposition parties in the state have decided to send teams to Gorakhpur. “As many as 60 children have died in a government hospital in Gorakhpur in the last six-seven days. This is an example of gross criminal negligence of the BJP government,” BSP chief Mayawati said in a release.
 
Blaming the Yogi Adityanath government for the tragedy, SP president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that a shortage of oxygen supply in the hospital led to it. “The company supplying oxygen had informed the principal (of Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital) that it would stop the supply if payment was not made and the government must be aware that the deaths have been caused due to a shortage of oxygen,” he said.
 
Stating that the exact toll was not available with the opposition, Akhilesh said, “We have received information that as the children were dying, their families were being taken out of the hospital in a hush hush manner.”
Aug 12, 2017 6:10 pm (IST)

Aug 12, 2017 6:02 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation in Gorakhpur and is in touch with central and state authorities, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel and the Union health secretary will take stock of the situation in Gorakhpur, the PMO said.

Aug 12, 2017 5:15 pm (IST)

Aug 12, 2017 5:14 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that encephalitis has been there since 1978. And since 1978, if innocent kids are falling prey to it every year, somewhere lack of cleanliness and open defecation are responsible for this. There is a lack of awareness among people about the importance of hygiene.
 
"What will be the future of a country whose children are dying of these diseases? It's a challenge. It's distressing, but we have to find a solution to this distress," said Aditynath. 

Aug 12, 2017 5:01 pm (IST)

UP government has suspended principal of Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College, UP Health Minister said. 

Aug 12, 2017 4:36 pm (IST)
Aug 12, 2017 4:23 pm (IST)

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi describes the Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy as a massacre

Aug 12, 2017 4:04 pm (IST)

Children didn't die due to disruption in supply of gas, says UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh

Aug 12, 2017 3:49 pm (IST)

"Why the dealer stopped supply of Oxygen - a probe has been ordered into the matter... We are suspending BRD medical college principal with immediate effect for this negligent behaviour, says  Ashutosh Tandon, UP's Medical Education Minister.

Aug 12, 2017 3:45 pm (IST)

Prime Minister's office has tweeted on the Gorakhpur Hospital tragedy. Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring situation in Gorakhpur. He is in constant touch with authorities from the Central & UP Governments, tweets PMO

Aug 12, 2017 3:41 pm (IST)

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wasn't informed despite his visit to the hospital on August 9th... The hospital should have informed us about the ongoing oxygen crisis...Discussions happened in details; but issue of gas supply that should've come to light didn't come up. Nobody spoke about it," says UP Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Gorakhpur.

Aug 12, 2017 3:34 pm (IST)

UP Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh addresses the media on Gorakhpur Horror. "We had a three-hour long meeting... We have taken all the necessary steps to probe the matter... This government is sensative to people's problem... This is a very serious and sensitive matter... No body felt the need to inform chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the shortage in the supply of Oxygen when he visited the hospital on August 9th." 

Aug 12, 2017 2:01 pm (IST)

Gorakhpur district magistrate Rajeev Rautela had on Friday said least 30 children had died in the Medical College within 48 hours.

Aug 12, 2017 1:56 pm (IST)

Congress spokesperson Manish Tiwari also demanded strict action against those responsible for the deaths, allegedly due to the shortage of supply of liquid oxygen, at Baba Raghav Das Medical College in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Aug 12, 2017 1:47 pm (IST)

BSP supremo Mayawati attacks Yogi Adityanath's government. BJP never accepts its mistakes... "How can the government be so careless about the oxygen supply in the hospitals... Why is chief minister Yogi Adityanath silent?" 

Aug 12, 2017 1:39 pm (IST)

Aug 12, 2017 1:36 pm (IST)

Aug 12, 2017 12:35 pm (IST)

JP Nadda asks Anupriya Patel, Health Secy to visit Gorakhpur
Union health minister JP Nadda has asked minister of state for health Anupriya Patel and Health Secretary C K Mishra to visit Gorakhpur to look into the deaths of children in a hospital in the eastern UP town. Nadda has sought a report from the state health department into the matter. An expert team will also be leaving for Gorakhpur today. At least 30 children have died in the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College here since the past two days, District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela said.

Aug 12, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Akhilesh Yadav is addressing the media on the Gorakhpur horror:

"Delegations from Samajwadi Party will pay a visit to the Gorakhpur hospital... This is a sad incident... UP CM should intervene into the matter and do the needful...Governmnet is trying to run away from its responsibilities that's why they are saying that opposition is politicising the situation... Government is not doing their job. They are busy hounding Samajwadi Party workers," he said.

Aug 12, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)


An FIR has been filed against Pushpa Oxygen Supplier.

Aug 12, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)

UPDATE | Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh will reach the Gorakhpur hospital shortly, following which he will meet and brief Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Aug 12, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)

The tragedy comes barely two days after Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Gorakhpur. Ever since taking over the reins of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath has been stressing on improving the condition of medical and education sectors. In April, the Adityanath government had announced that it has started work on setting up six AIIMS and 25 new medical colleges in the state, one of the promises the BJP made in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

