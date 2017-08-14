Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy: NHRC Sends Notice to UP Govt, Seeks Report

The NHRC has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over deaths of several children at a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur, while observing that it amounted to "gross callousness" on part of the health administration of the state government.The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent the notice to the UP Chief Secretary, and sought a detailed report in four weeks on the steps taken for relief and rehabilitation of the affected families as well as the action taken against the guilty officers, the NHRC today said.Over 60 children have reportedly died at BRD Medical College Hospital since August 7, many allegedly for want of oxygen whose supply was disrupted after bills were not paid to the vendor.The rights panel has taken suo motu cognizance of several media reports hinting at negligence in the supply of liquid oxygen at the hospital which resulted in the tragedy."Reported deaths, in such a large number in a government run hospital, amount to serious violation of Right to Life and Health of the innocent victims," the commission said in a statement."This indicates towards gross callousness on part of the hospital administration and the Medical Education and Health Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh," the statement added.Earlier also several instances of deaths in the city’s hospitals due to Japanese Encephalitis have been reported, it said. "In spite of assurance given by the state administration, the situation has not improved.""The private firm, contracted to supply liquid oxygen to the hospital, stopped the supplies, as it was not paid the outstanding dues of almost Rs 70 lakh and the result was tragic deaths of about 60 children," it said.