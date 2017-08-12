GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Gorakhpur Infant Deaths: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj Claims Oxygen Was Cut Off

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday demanded stringent action against those responsible for the tragedy in Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital, where 30 children are believed to have died in 48 hours.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2017, 9:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gorakhpur Infant Deaths: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj Claims Oxygen Was Cut Off
File photo of BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj.
Unnao (UP): BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday said 30 infants died in a Gorakhpur hospital because oxygen supply was cut off over non-payment of dues.

He demanded stringent action against those responsible for the tragedy in Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital, where 30 children are believed to have died in 48 hours.

"The deaths which took place in a Gorakhpur hospital were very saddening. The person, who switched off the oxygen supply on the pretext of non-payment of dues, was responsible for the incident," the MP from Unnao told reporters.

Denying media reports that he had termed the incident as a "massacre" (narsanhar), Sakshi Maharaj said, "I have never said so. I said the deaths were not natural and steps should be taken to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future."

Related Story

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.