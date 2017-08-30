Gorakhpur Tragedy: Ex-principal Arrested, Cops Continue Search for Dr Kafeel

Former principal of BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur, Dr Rajiv Mishra and his wife Dr Purnima Shukla, were arrested by the UP Special task Force in Kanpur on Tuesday. Both of them were named in an FIR lodged by the government after a report by the Principal Secretary, in the wake of 63 children dying at the hospital within a span of five days.Mishra and his wife had taken refuge at a renowned lawyer’s house, who could also be charged for aiding criminals.Earlier, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, UP STF and police raided the house of Dr Kafeel Khan but he was not there. SSP Gorakhpur has said that if Dr Kafeel does not cooperate in the investigation then they would have to arrest him.FIR was registered against 9 people of Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Sunday over the death of the children in BRD Hospital. The first FIR was registered against corruption, second negligence and the third for private practice.In the FIR, cases under various sections were registered against Dr Rajiv Mishra, Dr Kafeel Khan, Dr Satish, Dr Purnima Shukla, Chief Pharmacist Gajanan Jaiswal, Accountant Sudhir Pandey, Assistant Clerk, Uday Pratap Sharma of Pushpa Sales and Manish Bhandari.The FIR was registered after a written complaint by DG Health, KK Gupta, under IPC sections 409, 308, 120B, 420, Prevention of Corruption Act, Section 8 of the IPC, Section 15 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.The Gorakhpur hospital deaths started on August 10, when over 63 children died at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. While many accredited this to the oxygen supplier cutting off the hospital for non-payment from the state government but the supplier denied the cut-off. The official report by Chief Secretary also denied lack of oxygen as the cause of death.