Got Many References For You, But Will Follow Only Law: Judge to Lalu

The judge trying RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case in Ranchi revealed on Thursday that he had got several phone calls from his party loyalists.CBI Judge Shiv Pal Singh said he got phone calls from Yadav's men but didn't specify what was said to him."I got many references for you but don't worry, I will follow only law," he told Yadav.The comment was made after the court deferred the pronouncement of quantum of punishment in the Deogarh treasury case to Friday.When Singh asked if he had any problem with his decision to defer pronouncement of sentencing, Yadav said, “No, sir I will come whenever you want. I will happily come. Don’t direct to produce me through video conferencing.”Responding, the judge said, “Don’t worry. Nobody will know the timing when I will summon you.”The case relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury 21 years ago.While the sentencing of Prasad was deferred, the arguments on quantum of sentence of IAS officer Beck Julius, political leader Jagdish Sharma, former treasury officer Krishna Kumar Prasad, fodder transporter/suppliers Gopinath Das and Jyoti Kumar Jha, ended on Thursday.On a plea by three former IAS officers — Julius, Phoolchand Singh and Mahesh Prasad — the court directed to lodge them in the higher division of Birsa Munda jail where Yadav is.In all, 16 people along with Yadav were convicted in the case on December 23 while six others, including former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted in the case.