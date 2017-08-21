Got Your First Job? Here's the Way Forward to Build Wealth Over Time

One of the biggest turning points in one's life is 'the first job' that has its own set of privileges as well as responsibilities attached with it. Usually when you start earning, you take responsibility of your own expenses rather than asking your parents to sponsor you for everything. It is your 1st step towards financial independence and thus it is very important that you plan and channel your expenses in accordance with your income and simultaneously save as well.Since it's all for the first time an you're new at this, here are a few tips that could help you create savings that you build wealth over time. Read on to know how when you start saving early, impacts greatly on amassing wealth in the long run.Firstly, you need to carefully keep a track of the cash that comes in and where it's spent.For this, your first step is to make a budget listing both, your current regular expenses as well as your expected income and expenditure. Through the power of compounding there are sure shot chances of you having a sufficient stash of cash with you after a few years, but for this financial planning is absolutely necessary and also the time when you start is key.Let's say, Mr. Daya starts saving Rs 5,000 monthly @ 10% interest at the age of 25 so in this case by the time he reaches his mid-50s he would've collected Rs 1 Crore by then, However, if he starts at the age of 30 years with the same monthly amount and interest, then 30 years from when he starts saving, he would've collected Rs 60 Lakhs only. The difference here is just 5 Years however the impact is huge.This clearly implies that as soon as possible, you must start allocating a substantial amount of your income towards savings and investments. Also, make sure that while preparing your budget you also factor in inflation and keep updating your budget from time to time.Secondly, make a list of your goals early on whether it is buying a house, marriage, vehicle, etc. further dividing it into 3 categories namely, short term goals, medium and long term goals.Thirdly, assess the amount of risk you'll be able to bear without much hassle, depending upon this risk assessment you can further think of which option to choose for investing your money, whether stocks or mutual funds or real estate or debt or insurance. Also try and invest the money via a bank transfer directly to whichever option for investing you have chosen, so as to minimize your impulsive spending and staying within the budget.Lastly, in order to build wealth in the long term via saving and investment you also have to pay attention to tax planning. Thus, you must always refer to a tax expert to find out the best option available for you and the one where you can save maximum taxes.