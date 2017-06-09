Government Will Solve Kashmir Issue: Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Jaipur: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday exuded confidence that the Centre will be able to find a solution to the Kashmir as he accused Pakistan of creating unrest in the Valley.

He said that certain people are misleading and provoking the youth of Kashmir.

"Our government will solve the Kashmir issue. Our government wants a permanent solution while taking people in confidence," Singh said at a programme in Jaipur.

"Pakistan is creating unrest in Kashmir and wants to divide the nation. Terrorists infiltrated into India from Pakistan and attacked on our soldiers but our Army gave befitting reply by carrying out strike on terrorists (across LoC)," he said.

The Union minister said that there are certain elements who are misleading and provoking the youth in Kashmir and giving them stones (for pelting on the Indian forces) and such people are playing with their future.

Singh said that insurgency in the northeast and Maoism has reduced during the NDA government's rule.

"The Centre has a strong government and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a strong nation," he said.

