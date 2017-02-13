Government Worried After 2000 Rupee Fake Notes Seized From West Bengal

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) and West Bengal police have seized close to 50 Fake 2000 rupee notes from Indo-Bangladesh border striking a body blow to government's demonitization success claim.

Prime minister Modi had recently told parliament that demonitization is a success since the parallel economy of fake currencies have been wiped clean.

Minister of state for Home affairs Kirean Rijiju said, "We will take all possible measures to stop flow of fake currencies." Earlier, Ministry of Home Affairs had stated that printing press in Pakistan which were printing fake notes had come to a grinding halt after November 8th.

As per a BSF report, fake 2000 rupee note worth forty thousand rupees were seized from Murshidabad district of west Bengal on February 8. Local police arrested 26 year old Azizur Rahman, a resident of Malda district, on suspicion of smuggling fake currencies. "Interrogation revealed that the currencies he was carrying were low quality fake," a source said.

This was the third haul of fake 2000 rupee notes in the past fifteen days.

On January 22, one fake 2000 rupee note was seized and a juvenile from Malda district arrested for carrying it. On February 4, another seizure was made from the same area. A 42-year-old was found carrying two counterfeit notes worth 2000 rupee each.

The case is now being probed by NIA. The government is also studying the security features on the fake notes most of which are similar to the ones in the real notes.