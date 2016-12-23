New Delhi: Sadhus and sanyasis can now apply for a passport by providing the name of their spiritual guru instead of their biological parents. This announcement was part of the ‘new year offerings’ announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

Chief Passport Officer Arun J Chatterjee confirmed that the External Affairs Minister has accepted requests from sadhus who wanted their spiritual guru’s name to be mentioned in the parent’s column.

“Sadhus and Sanyasis can now provide the name of their guru but they will have to submit one government document in which the guru’s name is mentioned instead of the parent,” said Chatterjee.

MoS External Affairs General VK Singh who announced the new set of measures to ease the issuance of passports said, “This has been done so that sentiments of sadhus are not hurt”.

He also pointed out that such applicants will still have to provide a proof of date of birth as all other applicants.

The Congress has lashed out at the government over the move.

“Prime Minister Modi has already undermined the credibility of the Indian currency by demonetisation and now he has undermined the credibility of the Indian passport," said Congress’ Chief Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Surjewala also said, “The idea is preposterous, passport is not just a travel document but an internationally accepted proof of identity. It is classical myopia of the Modi Government which is making such obnoxious decisions."

Well known political commentator Badshah Sen also expressed shock.

"It’s not just a political move but a move driven by religion. Other communities will also demand the same and this will open up a Pandora's box," said Sen.