DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Govt asks Citizens Not to Forward Malicious Content on Social Media
Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore also called for self-regulation of media, adding the government has not taken any restrictive action against it. (File photo)
New Delhi: Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Monday exhorted netizens to be "soldiers" by not forwarding "malicious" content circulated by "enemies" on social media.
"You need not wear the uniform to be a soldier of this country, you need not go to the borders now, because the enemy can actually strike in your home (through social media).
"All you have to do is be aware and not forward any malicious content or anything that you are not aware of and actually be a soldier by preventing forwarding of such information," he said.
He asked the people to self-regulate, contending that governments across the world are yet to find solutions to deal with the issue of circulation of malicious content on the internet.
Rathore stated that although the issue was being handled by the information and technology ministry, people should try to solve it at an individual level and spread the word on
social network.
The Olympic medallist also called for self-regulation of media, adding the government has not taken any restrictive action against it.
Slovenia's Development Minister Alenka Smerkolj also attended the event.
Recommended For You
- Meet the Guy on a 25,000 Km Motorcycle Road Trip, From Australia to Sweden via Delhi
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!
- Xiaomi to Launch Redmi 4 on May 16: Here's All You Need to Know
- Ex-Lovers Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande Are Back Together?
- Hashim Amla Leads List of Centuries Scored In IPL In a Losing Cause