Govt Committed to Provide Comfort to Security Forces: Union Minister

Jammu: In the backdrop of videos posted by a BSF jawan on social media claiming poor quality food being served to soldiers, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the government is committed to providing every comfort and convenience to military and paramilitary personnel.

"The government always takes due cognisance of the reports and inputs it receives and it is already very clear about providing every kind of comfort and convenience, depending on situations in which the deployment of military and paramilitary forces are made," he said on the sidelines of a function in

Samba.

Asserting that the nation is indebted to the services of the armed forces, Singh said the government and the country as a whole accord highest priority and respect to the Army and the paramilitary forces personnel.

"It is Army Day today and I think there is no second opinion that we have one of the finest army in the world. We are proud of our military and paramilitary forces and it is because of them, that when we sleep they remain awake and when we eat they stay hungry and that is how the country is well guarded and protected," the MoS in the PMO said.

While refusing to comment on the Facebook post of BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadar Singh, the Minister said the government takes care of the comfort of the soldiers.

"I won't be able to comment on specific instances but as I said as a matter of policy and principles, the government, the ministries of Defense and Home are very clear about taking due care of the soldiers," Singh told reporters.

On the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture on KVIC calendar and diary, he said the Opposition's allegation that Mahatma Gandhi has been "replaced" by Modi has no logic.

"I think that accusation or allegation or observation that is being made is quite out of context and is devoid of any logic or rationale," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said the new generation is no longer to be swayed by the arguments of the separatists.

"As I have always maintained in the past also, even at the risk of sounding unorthodox, separatists in Kashmir are not separatists by conviction but separatists by convenience and therefore, they could carry on this bluff for a few years but the new generation is no longer taken in by this kind of bluff," Singh told a TV channel.

Referring to the separatists, Singh said many of them had been in mainstream politics till yesterday and when they could not make it over there, they drifted into this kind of separatist policy.

"So in other words separatism for them is not an ideology or a belief, it is politics by other means at the cost of innocent masses," he said.

The Minister of State in the PMO said the new generation of Kashmiri boys and girls are awakened enough and they have an exposure which is almost global and therefore "they can no longer be taken in by this kind of rhetoric".

He added that the new generation can also not be taken in by mainstream politicians who had over the years have the habit of speaking one language in Srinagar, another in Jammu and a third one in Delhi.