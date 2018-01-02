GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati اردو Urdu ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Govt Employees to Get Paid Leave for Blood Donation

Special casual leave up to a maximum of four times in a year will be allowed on submission of valid proof of donation, the government order said.

PTI

Updated:January 2, 2018, 6:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Govt Employees to Get Paid Leave for Blood Donation
Representative image: ©roibu/Istock.com
New Delhi: Central government employees can now get paid leave for blood donation, personnel ministry has said.

At present, service rules allow leave for whole blood donation and not apheresis donation, it said. It is felt that the rule should cover apheresis donation as well since it will have the added advantage of getting blood components like platelets, plasma, etc, the ministry said in an order issued recently.

"It has now been decided that Special Casual leave may be granted for blood donation or for apheresis (blood components such as red cells, plasma, platelets etc.) donation at licensed blood banks on a working day (for that day only) up to a maximum of four times in a year on submission of valid proof of donation," the order said.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES