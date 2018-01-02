Govt Employees to Get Paid Leave for Blood Donation
Special casual leave up to a maximum of four times in a year will be allowed on submission of valid proof of donation, the government order said.
Representative image: ©roibu/Istock.com
New Delhi: Central government employees can now get paid leave for blood donation, personnel ministry has said.
At present, service rules allow leave for whole blood donation and not apheresis donation, it said. It is felt that the rule should cover apheresis donation as well since it will have the added advantage of getting blood components like platelets, plasma, etc, the ministry said in an order issued recently.
"It has now been decided that Special Casual leave may be granted for blood donation or for apheresis (blood components such as red cells, plasma, platelets etc.) donation at licensed blood banks on a working day (for that day only) up to a maximum of four times in a year on submission of valid proof of donation," the order said.
At present, service rules allow leave for whole blood donation and not apheresis donation, it said. It is felt that the rule should cover apheresis donation as well since it will have the added advantage of getting blood components like platelets, plasma, etc, the ministry said in an order issued recently.
"It has now been decided that Special Casual leave may be granted for blood donation or for apheresis (blood components such as red cells, plasma, platelets etc.) donation at licensed blood banks on a working day (for that day only) up to a maximum of four times in a year on submission of valid proof of donation," the order said.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Virat and Anushka, Varun Dhawan Planning to Tie the Knot With Rumoured Girlfriend Natasha Dalal?
- After Anushka Sharma, Nafisa Ali's Daughter Pia Opts For A Dreamy Sabyasachi Outfit
- Rohit Sharma Shows How India Are Preparing for South Africa Challenge
- Kawasaki Vulcan S 650 Cruiser Launched in India For Rs 5.44 Lakh
- Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's Dwarf Avatar in Aanand L Rai's Zero is Unbelievably Funny