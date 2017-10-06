Govt Forms Panel to Study Problems of Border Residents in Kashmir

: The home ministry has set up a study group to look into the problems faced by people who reside near the LoC and the international border after repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan.The committee headed by special secretary, internal security, will submit its report in two months.The formation of the committee comes two days after two minors were killed in Poonch sector of Kashmir in firing by Pakistani troops. Dozens of villages and posts in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba were also targeted and 12 people were injured in the cross-border firing.The mandate of the study group is to speak to border residents, public representatives and district administration to see what remedial measures can be taken for problems faced by residents and what more can be done to help them.Home minister Rajnath Singh, during his recent visit to the Valley, was told by residents of Rajouri and Nowshera that individual bunkers was an urgent need for those living near the border.Border Migrants Coordination Committee had told Singh that “residents need bunkers more than food. It serves as a bullet-proof jacket for the residents and their families." Singh had assured residents that Pakistan would eventually stop violating ceasefire because of the strong reply that Indian forces are giving.As of now, the union government provides Rs 5 lakh to victims of cross-border firing under a central assistance scheme. The compensation is provided only in case of death or loss of limbs.Some of the issues raised by border residents are land to build alternative accomodation which they can moved into in case of firing, arms and ammunitions for self defence in case of an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team, compensation for the land acquired by government for fencing.The study group will examine the feasibility of implementing these demands.Last year 450 ceasefire violations were reported but this year there is a huge jump. As per Ministry if Home affairs, till September 2017, Pakistan has violated ceasefire 600 times, killing 8 civilians and 16 security personnel.​Some of the issues raised by border residents are land to build alternative accomodation which they can move into in case of firing, arms and ammunitions for self defence in case of an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team, compensation for the land acquired by government for fencing.The study group will examine the feasibility of implementing these demands.Last year 450 ceasefire violations were reported but this year there is a huge jump. As per Ministry if Home affairs, till September 2017, Pakistan has violated ceasefire 600 times, killing 8 civilians and 16 security personnel.​