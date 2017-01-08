Govt Getting Success in Controlling Maoists: Rajnath Singh
File image of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Ranchi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the government was getting success in controlling the Maoists and their extremism would end in the country.
"The government is getting success in controlling the Maoists," he said, adding the incidents of extremism could be compared over the years.
"When I took over, I told you so and now also (I say) that Maoist and extremism will come to an end in the country," he said after inauguration of Eastern Sector Headquarters of CISF.
The Union Minister said he has asked ultra outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) to shun the path of violence and opt for dialogue, adding, "I tell them (PLFI) that exploitation of the poor and extortion won't do."
PLFI is a breakaway faction of CPI(Maoist).
Condemning incidents of killings, exploitation and extortion by the naxalites, Singh stressed the need for dialogue, saying solutions could be found even for the most difficult problems.
