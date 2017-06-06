'Govt Sees 2 Conglomerates and 2 Int'l Airlines as Potential Bidders of Air India'

Bengaluru: Finance ministry and civil aviation ministry are drawing a road map to divest either a significant part or whole of Air India, according to highly placed sources.

One of the sources said four companies, including two Indian conglomerates and two international airlines are being seen as the potential bidders of Air India.

Another source said the government is keen to have a clear plan for privatization of Air India by September so that there is a window of six months to carry out the necessary processes before the end of the financial year. “This decision was taken at the top level in the government. If all goes as per plan, by next financial year, Air India will be owned by a private player,” said the second source.

In an interview with CNBC TV18’s Shereen Bhan on Monday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “In addition to the existing players (in aviation), if private players also participate in Air India’s proposed privatization, I think it will add to the competition in terms of quality and the speed of growth of the sector too.”

In his interview, Jaitley sounded bullish about aviation sector in India. “Aviation is turning into a good business in our country. Our airports are better than most countries, we have better connectivity. I do see a great future for the aviation sector. We have around 500-600 aircraft. China has 5000. We will definitely have a big number of aircraft flying in 10 years,” he said.

The government-owned carrier has debt of more than Rs 50,000 crore and has been running a loss due to high maintenance costs and lease rent. It barely made any operational profit in the past decade except in FY16, even when fuel prices fell drastically.

With banks refusing to convert their debt into equity and a long wait for the success of 2012’s turnaround plan (TAP), Air India is facing challenges to fly.

Apart from considering the possibility of privatizing Air India, the civil aviation ministry has asked SBI Capital Markets to submit a report in three months reviewing TAP and airlines inability to reduce loss.

Air India has a market share of 62 per cent in international travel, which can be of some value. It also owns prime real estate in Metro cities.

On the current situation of Air India, Jaitley said, “We should have ideally exited Air India a decade and a half ago”.