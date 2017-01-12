Govt Taking teps to improve jawans' conditions: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: With another report of "inferior" treatment being meted out to paramilitary jawans coming to light, the government on Thursday said it is taking all such incidents seriously and corrective steps are being taken to improve the conditions of service personnel and their food.

"Several things have come to light and we are taking them seriously. We are taking this issue (CRPF) seriously. We will ensure that such incident do not take place in future," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters here.

Rijiju was reacting to claims by a CRPF jawan, who in the video identified himself as Jeet Singh, that facilities being offered to paramilitary personnel were not at par with the Army.

This comes days after BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's claim that poor quality food was being served to security personnel deployed along the border created uproar.

Rijiju said there was a need to upgrade the quality of food and government was working in that direction.

"It is the responsibility of the government to work for the welfare of the jawans, who are its priority," he said.

On the CRPF jawan's claim, the Minister of State for Home said the issue should be properly investigated and a detailed report is yet to come.

"Lets wait for the full report about this (CRPF) incident.

It is not proper to comment now," he said.

Referring to Yadav's claims, Rijiju said a report has been received from the BSF and several steps have been taken for improving quality of food being served to the jawans.

"We are taking the issue very seriously," he said.

Official sources said Home Minister Rajnath Singh is personally monitoring the issue involving the BSF jawan and instructed the force to take corrective steps.