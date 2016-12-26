Govt to Bolster Institutions For Effective Benami Law: Official
File photo: Narendra Modi
Faridabad: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on an "incisive" law against Benami property, a top finance ministry official said the government will do everything to strengthen the institutions required for effective operationalisation of the law.
"Whatever is required to strengthen the institutions to make the Benami law more effective, we will do that," the official said.
In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Modi yesterday said the law against Benami property will be turned into an 'incisive law' to deal with such properties.
Observing that earlier governments did not operationalise the Benami property law, which was enacted in 1988, Modi had said it "just lay dormant gathering dust".
"We have retrieved it and turned it into an incisive law against Benami property. In coming days, this law will also become operational. For benefit of the nation, for benefit of people, whatever needs to be done will be accorded our top priority," he said.
