1-min read

Govt to Soon Link Aadhaar With Driving Licence

Referring to the debate on security of Aadhaar data, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the biometric information — which includes iris scan and fingerprints -- is stored in an encrypted form and is very secure.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2017, 6:35 PM IST
Representative Image.
New Delhi: The Centre will soon start linking driving licence with Aadhaar. Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said this move will stop the menace of multiple licensing.

“I have already had a word with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and the process to link Aadhaar with driving licence would be set in motion soon,” he said.

“If you look at the physical card, it has my photo, says I am a male and has my permanent Patna address at the back. It does not have details like names of my parents, caste, religion, educational qualification, financial income or health records. None of the things by which you can be profiled are mentioned on the Aadhaar card,” he said.

He added that “Aadhaar is a digital identity” which confirms the physical identity with the help of biometrics and there are laws in place to check against unauthorised usage of Aadhaar.

The central government has linked PAN card to Aadhaar to stop money laundering, an official statement quoting him said.

