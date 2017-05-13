Govt Will Consider Any Request For Security From Separatists Leaders: Mehbooba

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government will consider any request for security from separatist leaders if they approach the Mehbooba Mufti dispensation following a threat by Hizbul Mujahideen commander Zakir Mussa.

"When somebody will seek security from us we will think over it," Mufti told reporters on Saturday on the sidelines of a function when asked about the threat given to separatist leaders by Mussa.

The Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander, in a video message yesterday, had threatened to kill separatist leadership for terming Kashmir a political issue instead of Islamic struggle meant to enforce Sharia (Islamic law) in the state.

Earlier, the chief Minister interacted with specially- abled children from across Kashmir who had gathered at the astro turf TRC ground at a special camp organised by Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council.

She said that her government will do whatever possible to provide necessary facilities to such children, and had to do a lot for their welfare.

Stressing that there was a need for schools for specially-abled children, she said "unfortunately we have not been able to provide the required facilities to them so far. They need specially trained teachers".

Lauding the sports council for organising the programme, she said that there was a need to hold more such sports activities in future.

Referring to her interaction with other children at the camp, Mehbooba said football players demanded shoes and better infrastructure which the government will provide.

"Our children have a lot of potential which needs proper grooming. My government will try to tap their potential so that they can excel in the field of sports and bring laurels to the state," the chief minister said.

Nazir Ahmad, a member of sports council, said over 400 specially-abled children of various age groups from across Kashmir took part in the week-long sports event.

Nasir Javid, a therapist working with Life Help Centre for child care at Chanapora locality of uptown Srinagar, said it was a good move on the part of the sports council.

He said although sports activities are part of their curriculum at the centre, the event allows them to interact with other specially-abled children.