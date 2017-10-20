GPAT 2018 Online Application Process Starts Today at aicte-gpat.in; Last date 18th December 2017
The last date for applying for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is 18th December 2017.
Final year students of B.Pharmacy are also eligible to apply.
GPAT – Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2018 Online Application Form is now available on the official website of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) - aicte-gpat.in. GPAT 2018 is scheduled to be conducted by AICTE on 20th January 2018. The last date for applying for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is 18th December 2017.
Pharmacy graduates interested in pursuing M.Pharm programs at various AICTE-Approved Institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges in India appear for GMAT every year.
The GMAT Score also entails scholarships to candidates to pursue further education in the field of Pharmacy. Candidates can follow the steps given below and apply for GPAT 2018 online.
How to apply for GPAT 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - aicte-gpat.in
Step 2 – Click on New Registration under the Registration Info tab
Step 3 – Enter the requisite details and complete the application process
Step 4 – Go through the details entered as it can’t be changed after submission
Step 5 – Pay the registration fee either online or via cash payment at SBI
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link:aicte-gpat.in/Candidate/SelfRegistration.aspx
Eligibility:
Candidates holding a degree in Pharmacy are eligible to apply for GPAT 2018 to get admissions to Master’s in Pharmacy (M.Pharm). Final year students of B.Pharmacy are also eligible to apply.
Syllabus for GPAT 2018:
AICTE has listed various topics under different subjects of Pharmacy. Candidates applying for GPAT 2018 can check the detailed notice by visiting the URL below:
aicte-gpat.in/Documents/GPAT%20SYLLABUS.pdf
