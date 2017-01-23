Grandfather Helps Stop Child Marriage of Minor Girl in Rajasthan

Alwar: A minor girl was rescued by her grandfather from getting married in Bahrod town in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

The parents of the 13-year-old girl, Sakshi, had fixed her marriage with Haryana resident Narendra Kumar, said police.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, following the complaint of grandfather Ramchandra Meghwal, the police reached the spot and stopped the wedding preparations.

Sub-inspector Vijay Tiwari said the complaint was filed by Sakshi's grandfather Ramchandra Meghwal regarding the child marriage. He told police that his son Narendra and daughter-in-law have fixed the wedding of their minor daughter. The wedding was scheduled to take place at a house near Bahrod's Transportation Department.

The grandfather got to know about the wedding from a local boy and in turn he reached the police station and filed a complaint.

After getting the information, the police reached the spot and detained parents of the minor girl. However, they were later released after the warning, the report added.

Ramchandra faced opposition by the Meghwal Samaj Samiti and locals for saving his minor granddaughter from getting married.