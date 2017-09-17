Greed For Fake Notes Lands Father-Son Duo in Kidnappers Net

: An attempt to make a quick buck by exchanging original currency notes with high-value fake ones landed two Telangana-based timber merchants in trouble in Bengal's Malda district.According to the police, Mavuram Prabhakar and his son Satish went to Malda on September 8 for the exchange but were trapped by fake currency dealers. The duo were held for ransom by the fraudsters and had to be rescued by the police.Police said the duo had first contacted one Linga Reddy, who in turn put them in touch with Sheikh Azizul and Barid Sheikh in Malda. They promised to help the timber traders felicitate the exchange of notes for a commission.Police said the father-son duo had first contacted one Linga Reddy, who in turn put them in touch with Sheikh Azizul and Barid Sheikh in Malda. (But once the father and son arrived in Malda, the racketeers kidnapped them and locked them up in a room in Kalia chowk village, said Medak SP Chandana Deepthi. She said that the kidnappers called Prabhakar's younger son Raju after a few days and demanded Rs 40 lakh ransom.Raju immediately alerted the local police and a police team came to Kolkata. With the help of Malda police, they raided the house where the timber merchants were confined. The victims were rescued on September 13 and both the accused were arrested. They have been taken to Telangana for further investigation."One Mohammad Mehtab is absconding and we are searching for him. In the recent past, several people have been arrested from Telengana in connection with fake currency rackets. We have intensified our operation against such cases and also launched an awareness drive to alert people about racketeers," the SP said.