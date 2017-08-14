Grenade Attack by Militants Injures Four Security Personnel in Kashmir's Budgam District
Srinagar: Four security personnel were injured on Monday in a grenade attack by militants in central Kashmir's Budgam district.
Militants hurled a grenade at a road opening party of CRPF and police at Batpora in Magam area, 20 kilometres from Srinagar, a police official said. He said three CRPF personnel and one policeman were injured in the grenade blast.
The injured personnel have been admitted to SKIMS Medical College hospital at Bemina here. The attack came amidst stringent security arrangements across Kashmir valley for Tuesday's Independence Day celebrations
