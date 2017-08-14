GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Grenade Attack by Militants Injures Four Security Personnel in Kashmir's Budgam District

Militants hurled a grenade at a road opening party of CRPF and police at Batpora in Magam area, 20 kilometres from Srinagar.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2017, 4:45 PM IST
The attack comes amid heightened security for Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday. (Image for representation only)
Srinagar: Four security personnel were injured on Monday in a grenade attack by militants in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Militants hurled a grenade at a road opening party of CRPF and police at Batpora in Magam area, 20 kilometres from Srinagar, a police official said. He said three CRPF personnel and one policeman were injured in the grenade blast.

The injured personnel have been admitted to SKIMS Medical College hospital at Bemina here. The attack came amidst stringent security arrangements across Kashmir valley for Tuesday's Independence Day celebrations
