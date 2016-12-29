Grenade Hurled at Union Minister's House, Didn't go Off
Representative image: An unexploded grenade.
Guwahati: A grenade was lobbed at the house of Union Minister Rajen Gohain in Nagaon town, but there was no casualty as it did not explode.
A police official said that eye witnesses had claimed that two motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled the grenade post midnight at the house of Union minister of state for railways.
No one was injured as the grenade did not explode, the official said.
Security forces, which rushed to the spot, later defused the grenade.
The miscreants immediately fled the scene after hurling the grenade.
Gohain and his family were not in Nagaon yesterday and only security guards were posted at the house.
Police have launched an investigation to find if any militant group is involved in the attack.
Recommended For You
- Muscle Car ManiaFord Mustang GT: Here's All You Need to Know About This True Grand Tourer
- BEST of 2016Year Ender 2016: Top 5 Flagship Smartphones of 2016
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special
- knockout!Ronda Rousey Loses UFC Title Fight to Amanda Nunes in 48 Seconds
- lynnsanityChris Lynn's Hurricane Six Blows Away Hobart in Big Bash