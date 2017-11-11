'Grind Chakki, Fill Water Pitchers to Stay Fit': Rajasthan Govt’s Shocking Advice for Women
Rajasthan Education Department's monthly magazine 'Shivira' suggests women to grind chakki and mop floors to stay fit.
The objective of the magazine is to create awareness on general issues and education related policies. (Image source: http://education.rajasthan.gov.in)
New Delhi: The Rajasthan education department has courted controversy by saying that women must grind chakki (stone grinder), fill water pitchers or mop floors in order to stay fit.
These suggestions were published in the November issue of the department’s monthly magazine, Shivira (Shiksha Vibhag Rajasthan).
The magazine is managed by Rajasthan’s education department, and is meant for school teachers. The objective of the magazine is to create awareness on general issues and education related policies.
The current issue has an opening address by the state education minister Vasudev Devnani. He asks all stakeholders in education to celebrate November 11 as Shiksha Diwas.
The separate section on health ‘Swasth rehne ke saral upaay’ (Simple ways of staying fit) warns against consuming alcohol, tobacco, soft drinks and smoking.
It also recommends early morning walks, running, cycling, horse- riding, and swimming, deep breathing and not eating stomach full. While household chores were specifically recommended for women.
The magazine emphasised the importance of having simple food that should be savored as if they were a religious offering. Some dietary recommendations include, green vegetables, germinated grains, milk, buttermilk, high-fiber flour, etc.
These suggestions were published in the November issue of the department’s monthly magazine, Shivira (Shiksha Vibhag Rajasthan).
The magazine is managed by Rajasthan’s education department, and is meant for school teachers. The objective of the magazine is to create awareness on general issues and education related policies.
The current issue has an opening address by the state education minister Vasudev Devnani. He asks all stakeholders in education to celebrate November 11 as Shiksha Diwas.
The separate section on health ‘Swasth rehne ke saral upaay’ (Simple ways of staying fit) warns against consuming alcohol, tobacco, soft drinks and smoking.
It also recommends early morning walks, running, cycling, horse- riding, and swimming, deep breathing and not eating stomach full. While household chores were specifically recommended for women.
The magazine emphasised the importance of having simple food that should be savored as if they were a religious offering. Some dietary recommendations include, green vegetables, germinated grains, milk, buttermilk, high-fiber flour, etc.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trained on Dusty Tracks to Prepare for Ashwin & Jadeja: Karunaratne
- S Durga, Nude Not to Be Screened at IFFI; Directors Cry Foul
- Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma's Girlfriend Divya Agarwal Breaks Up With Him
- Sachin Tendulkar Calls Vinod Kambli His 'Friend for Life'
- Shahid-Mira Turn Heads As They Step Out To Attend A Wedding