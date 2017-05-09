X
Groom, 7 Others Killed in Madhya Pradesh Accident
Dhar: Eight people died and two were injured on Tuesday when a Jeep carrying a marriage party rammed a truck in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.
Police said the incident took place in Ganpati Ghat area and all the deceased were residents of Ichhawar, Sehore district. The two injured have been referred to a hospital in Indore.
The marriage party was on its way from Sirsa to Ujjain. Police said the impact as so fierce that both the vehicles were badly damaged in the incident.
