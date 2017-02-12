Srinagar: Several students from Kashmir appearing in NEET this year on Sunday asked the CBSE to allow them to modify their application forms as they had "inadvertently made a mistake" while applying online.

"Many of us made a mistake while filling up the forms online ... we signed the declaration meant for those students from Jammu and Kashmir who are not eligible for admission to medical and dental colleges in the state," Humaira, a candidate for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2017, told PTI.

As Jammu and Kashmir has opted out of the 15 per cent all India seats quota in medical and dental colleges, students who have studied in the state are not eligible for admission against these seats.

However, students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir who have got their schooling outside the state and are not eligible for admission in the state can apply for the 15 per cent all India quota by signing the declaration given under Appendix III of the form.

"By signing this declaration, we are right now neither eligible for admission to state colleges nor for the 15 per cent all India quota.

"Also, by signing the declaration, we are also now liable for prosecution as mentioned in the form," Benish, another student, said.

The students said they had approached the state Education Minister Nayeem Akhtar and chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) seeking their help in getting the declaration cancelled.

"However, all these officials did was to issue advertisement in local newspapers restating the rules for filling up the form.

"They have also advised us to hope that the NEET authorities will take a considerate view at the time of counselling in case anyone who has filled this form qualifies the examination," they said.

As per the existing rules, the online application forms for NEET cannot be modified.

The students asked the CBSE chairman to allow the students from Jammu and Kashmir, as a one-time exemption, to modify their application form by cancelling their declarations.

"If modification is not possible, we may please be allowed to apply afresh so that we do not lose the chance to sit in the examination this year," they added.