GSEB Class 10 Results 2017 to be Declared on May 29

New Delhi:The Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will declare the Class 10 exam results 2017 on May 29.

The results can be seen at the board's official website www.gseb.org.

Over 11 lakh student appeared for the calss 10 exams in 2017.

The SSC exams were conducted between March 15 to 27.

According to reports, the board is declaring the class 10 exam results aweek before the schedule.

Steps to check your result.

-Log on to official GSEEB website www.gseb.org

- Click on the Results tab.

- Enter your 6 digits seat No

- Click on Submit.

- Download the GSEB class 10 result and take a printout for future reference.