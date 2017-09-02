GST Council May Examine Lowering Tax Slab For Govt Projects, Says KCR

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has assured the Telangana government that the GST Council would discuss the issue of lowering tax structure on public projects as requested by the state.According to an official release from the Chief Minister K Chnadrasekhar Rao's office, Jaitley, who also hold the portfolio of Defence, agreed for transfer of defence lands to the state for the purpose of construction of new secretariat and expansion of roads.Rao met Jaitley in the national capital on Saturday.Telangana had earlier requested the Centre to transfer defence-owned Bison Polo ground in Secunderabad for the construction of new state secretariat."Jaitley informed the CM that the Centre is willing to handover Bison Polo Ground for the construction of a new Secretariat and required lands for the expansion of Karimnagar and Medchal highways."The Finance Minister also assured the CM that the GST Council would take up the issue of lowering tax slab on government projects in the next meeting," the statement said.Rao hoped that the Council would have favourable view on the state's request on GST slab for the government projects such as 'Mission Bhagiratha', 'Mission Kakatiya' and other irrigation projects.'Mission Bhagiratha' is a drinking water project of the Telangana government.