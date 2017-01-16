GST Council Meet Live: Arun Jaitley Attempts to Break Deadlock Today

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will head the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meet on Monday in an attempt to try and bridge differences over the distribution of powers between Centre and the states.

The issue has been holding up launch of the new national sales tax from April.

There was a deadlock in the last four meetings, the last one being on 4 January, with states seeking sole powers to control assessee with annual turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore.

(With PTI inputs)