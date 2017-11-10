GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
GST Council Meeting LIVE: Tax Cuts Expected, Dining Out and Everyday Items May Cost Less

News18.com | November 10, 2017, 10:55 AM IST
The GST Council may today approve tax cuts on items that fall within the 28% slab and slash rates for daily use items, plastic products and hand-made furniture as it looks to provide relief to consumers. The Council, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, may also cut tax rates for the composition scheme businesses to 1% and lower rates for non-AC restaurants.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Nov 10, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

Besides, making the composition scheme more attractive is on the agenda and as per the Group of Ministers (GoM) recommendations, the GST Council may decide to allow businesses in the inter-state trade to opt for the arrangement. The GoM had also suggested slashing tax rate to 1 per cent for manufacturers and restaurants opting for the scheme from 2 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. It was in favour of doing away with the tax rate distinction between AC and non-AC restaurants, those which are not covered under the composition scheme and tax them at a flat 12 percent. Currently, non-AC restaurants are taxed at 18 per cent.  

Nov 10, 2017 10:45 am (IST)

The GST Council, comprising state finance ministers, is also set to review the GST returns filing cycle and make it taxpayer-friendly. The Council may rationalise rates in sectors where the total incidence of taxation has gone up because the goods were either exempt from excise or attracted lower VAT rates under the previous indirect tax regime, PTI reported. As the Council tries to accommodate industry concerns on tax rates, after estimating the impact on revenue, a rationalisation of items in the 28 per cent tax bracket is expected. 

Nov 10, 2017 10:30 am (IST)

The GST Council will also deliberate on the suggestions made by Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-headed GoM to cut tax rates for the composition scheme businesses to 1% and lower rates for non-AC restaurants. The Council, comprising state finance ministers, is also set to review the GST returns filing cycle and make it taxpayer-friendly.

Nov 10, 2017 10:29 am (IST)

The GST Council is holding its 23rd meeting in Guwahati today and may approve tax cuts on items that fall within the 28% slab and slash rates for daily use items, plastic products and hand-made furniture as it looks to provide relief to consumers. Four months after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out, the panel headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will look at the most comprehensive overhaul of rates, easing returns filing and providing more relief to small and medium enterprises. 

