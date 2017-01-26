GST Tableau Features at Republic Day Parade
Screen grab of the GST tableau
New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST), the country's biggest tax reform initiative, figured at the Republic Day parade here on Thursday.
Showcasing the GST was a tableau by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC).
The blue-hued tableau with bowling pin and ball at the front and a map of India at the rear went past the Rajpath as President Pranab Mukherjee waved his hands in appreciation.
The CBEC was one of the six central ministries to showcase their tableaux.
Colourful tableaux from 17 states and union territories took part in the parade depicting India's varied culture and heritage.
