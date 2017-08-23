GTU BE 2nd Semester Results 2017 for Regular and Remedial Exams Declared at gtu.ac.in

GTU BE 2nd Semester Results 2017 for Regular and Remedial Exams have been declared by the Gujarat Technological University (GTU) on its official website gtu.ac.in. GTU had conducted the BE 2nd Semester Examination in May this year. Candidates who had appeared in the same can check their results by following the instructions below:Step 1: Visit the official website - gtu.ac.inStep 2: Click on Result at the Top Navi Bar on HomepageStep 3: Click on the Result you wish to check viz:OrStep 4: Enter your Enrollment Number or Seat Number and Code and click SearchStep 5: Your Result will appear, Download the same and take a Print Out for future referenceThe students who are not satisfied with the result and wish to opt for Re-Check or Re-Assessment can do so by 29th of August this month. The University will issue marksheets soon that will be made available to the respective reporting centres.Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad conducts Semester exams every year for all Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs it offers. This year, the varsity had conducted the Summer 2017 exams in May 2017. There are numerous Engineering, Pharmacy and Management Institutions across the state of Gujarat affiliated to GTU. Thousands of students enroll to Gujarat Technological University every year and pursue higher education in various streams.