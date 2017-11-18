Gujarat Assembly Election: 29 New Faces in BJP's Second List of 36 Candidates

The BJP on Saturday released its second list of 36 candidates for the Gujarat assembly polls next month. With this, the party has announced 106 candidates for elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.There are as many as 29 new faces in it while the rest, including those defeated in the 2012 elections, have been repeated. There are 13 Scheduled Tribe candidates and two Schedule Caste candidates.On Friday, the party had announced 70 candidates, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and state party chief Jitu Vaghani. Of the 70, 15 are Patels, 18 OBCs, three SCs and 11 STs. Chief minister Vijay Rupani will contest from Rajkot (West), and his deputy, Nitin Patel, from Mehsana.In the first list, the state's ruling party gave tickets to 49 sitting MLAs, including 16 ministers. Patidar and OBC leaders figured heavily in the list.