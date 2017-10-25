Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 LIVE: Polling on December 9, 14; Results on December 18

Oct 25, 2017 2:32 pm (IST)

With the Election Commission announcing the dates for the Gujarat Assembly polls, the process to elect a new government in the state has formally begun.

A month ahead of the actual polling, it is but premature to discuss the poll outcome. But it’s worth discussing issues which may impact these elections.

The Congress hopes to gain from the fact that Narendra Modi will not be the chief ministerial candidate for the BJP this time. The Grand Old Party also hopes that activists Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mewani will lend their support to the Congress. Meanwhile, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor has formally joined the Congress. But collecting faces alone does not win elections. Will this be enough to help the Congress sail through?

The Congress itself has not been able to mount a successful movement against the government. The party’s visibility on the ground is limited to Rahul Gandhi’s own campaign across the state. Other leaders are only seen around their leader.