Gujarat Board Exams Datesheet for Class 10th – 12th Released, Exams to Begin on 12th March
As per the official board exams schedule, the first examination will be conducted on 12th March 2018 for Class 10th candidates across the state of Gujarat.
Gujarat Board Exams Timetable for Class 10th and 12th has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on its official website - gseb.org.
The first exam will be of regional languages where candidates have selected it as first language and the exams for Class 10th will conclude on 23rd March 2018 with the languages paper where candidates have selected it as second language. The Class 12th exams will also commence on 12th March 2018.
Candidates who are eligible to appear for Gujarat Board Class 10th and 12th Exams in March 2018 can check their exam schedule below:
Gujarat Board Exams 2018 - Class 10th Timetable
12th March - Gujarati / Hindi /Marathi /English /Urdu /Sindhi /Tamil /Telugu/ Odiya (First Language)
14th March - Science & Technology
16th March - Social Science
20th March - Mathematics
21st March - Gujarati (Second Language)
22nd March - English (Second Language)
23rd March - Hindi / Sindhi / Sanskrit / Farsi / Arabic / Urdu (Second Language)
Gujarat Board Exams 2018 - Class 12th Timetable - Science
12th March - Physics
14th March - Chemistry
16th March - Mathematics
17th March - Gujarati / Hindi / Marathi / Urdu / Sindhi (First Language)
17th March - Gujarati / Hindi / Sanskrit / Farsi / Arabic / Prakrit (Second Language)
17th March - Computer Education
20th March - English (First Language)
20th March - English (Second Language)
22nd March - Biology
Candidates can further check the exam schedules for other streams at the below mentioned url of Gujarat State Education Board:
http://203.77.200.115/ssc%20&%20hsc%20gen%20timetable.pdf
