Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12 Science Stream Board Results 2017 Declared at gseb.org
Representational image (Reuters)
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) HSC Results 2017 or class 12 Science stream results 2017 declared on Thursday at gseb.org.
The result was declared at 10:00 am.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) conducted the HSC examination in March. In Class 12 Science exam, out of a total of 1,41,370 registered candidates, 1,38,252 appeared.
The sites where students can check the results:
Steps to download GSEB Class 12 Science results 2017
Visit the official websites – gseb.org or examresults.net.
On the homepage, click on the GSEB Class 12 science results
A new page will open
Enter your roll number and registration number.
Click on submit
The results will be displayed
Last year, GSEB had announced Class 12 Science results on May 17 and Class 10 results on May 24. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 Science stream was 86.10 percent.
