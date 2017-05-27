Gujarat Board SSC Class 12 Result 2017 Will Be Declared on May 29 at gseb.org

New Delhi: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education GSEB will declare the Gujarat GBSE Board Class 10 Result 2017 on 29th May 2017 at 8 am. The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education GSEB Class 10 results will be available on the board's official website gseb.org.

The students who have appeared for Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education GSEB Class 10 Result 2017 will be able to check their GSEB 10th Results 2017 on examresults.net/gujarat or jagranjosh.com/results/gujarat

More than 11 lakh Class 10 students of Gujarat are expecting the Gujarat Board SSC Results 2017 after their Gujarat SSC exams 2017 ended on 25th March 2017.

Here are the steps to check GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2017

* Click on the website links gseb.org or examresults.net/gujarat

* Click on SSC Results 2017.

* Enter your Roll Number and click on submit button.

* Check your GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2017

* Students can download the Gujarat GBSE Board Class 10 Result 2017 by clicking ‘Save’ and take a printout for future reference.