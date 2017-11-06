Gujarat Cadre IAS Officer Hasmukh Adhia Named New Finance Secretary

: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, who played key role in implementing two of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biggest economic initiatives — demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) — has been named India's new Finance Secretary.An order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training said Adhia, a 1981-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, replaces Ashok Lavasa whose term came to an end on October 31.The decision was taken by Appointments Committee of Cabinet. It's a convention in Finance Ministry to appoint the senior most secretary as the Finance Secretary.There are five departments in Finance Ministry — Expenditure, Economic Affairs, Financial Services, Revenue and Department of Investment and Public Asset management (DIPAM).IAS officer Rajiv Kumar of 1984 batch is the financial services secretary. Ajay Narayan Jha is expenditure secretary and Neeraj Kumar Gupta Secretary, Dipam. Both are 1982 batch IAS officers. Subhash Chandra Garg, a 1983 batch IAS officer, is economic affairs secretary.Adhia's appointment has come ahead of the November 10 GST Council meeting in Guwahati where major steps are likely to be announced to ease the burden on small industries, which have been complaining that the new tax regime has rendered them uncompetitive.