Gujarat Boy who Scored 99.99 Percentile in Class 12 to Become Jain Monk

Ahmedabad: Varshil Shah, a 17-year-old Ahmedabad resident, scored 99.99 percentile in the Gujarat Class 12 examination in Gujarat. Now he is set to become a Jain monk.

Varshil wasone of the toppers in general stream of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board examination 2017. His father is a government servant, reported PTI.

"Though I scored high marks, I don't want to pursue the usual path where people run behind earthly possessions. My goal is to attain inner peace and eternal happiness. That will be possible only when I leave behind everything and become a Jain monk," Varshil said, speaking to reporters in Ahmedabad.

His family is supporting his decision, said Varshil, who will receive 'diksha' (initiation) of monk-hood at a grand ceremony in Surat on Friday.

"Since childhood I used to think a lot about real happiness. Then I met my guru Kalyan Ratna Vijayji Maharaj, who made me understand fine nuances of Jainism and other aspects of leading a happy and meaningful life," he said.

"There is no end to the human greed. Those who are having thousands of rupees try to earn lakhs and then want crores. There is no end to it. But Jain monks who do not have anything except inner peace and knowledge are happier than these people," he said.